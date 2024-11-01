News
Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister
World News
2024-11-01 | 10:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister
At least eight people were killed Friday after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the interior minister said.
"Eight bodies have been recovered, eight people have died... two people are in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition," Ivica Dacic told reporters, saying an "extremely challenging" rescue operation was still ongoing.
AFP
World News
Serbia
Train
Accident
Ivica Dacic
Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
