Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister

2024-11-01 | 10:34
Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister

At least eight people were killed Friday after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the interior minister said.
 
"Eight bodies have been recovered, eight people have died... two people are in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition," Ivica Dacic told reporters, saying an "extremely challenging" rescue operation was still ongoing.
 
AFP

