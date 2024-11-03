Germany's new leftist populist party aims to exact a high price from mainstream parties for helping them govern three eastern states, demanding that their regional officials join calls to stop arming Ukraine.



Such concessions risk eroding the pro-Ukraine consensus in Germany, Kyiv's second biggest military supporter against Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor. They also foster tensions in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way federal coalition in Berlin, which is already hanging by a thread.



Launched in January, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) is the only party to oppose arming Ukraine besides the far-right AfD, a pariah because other parties refuse to work with it.



The BSW's electoral successes in the states of Brandenburg, Thuringia, and Saxony in September make it a near-indispensable partner for mainstream parties seeking to form coalitions there.



Reuters