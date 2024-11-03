Spain PM, king heckled on visit to flood-hit area: AFP

A delegation led by Spain's king and prime minister was heckled on Sunday as it visited the Valencia region hit by deadly floods, with some screaming "assassins" and others throwing mud, according to AFP journalists at the scene.



King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the town of Paiporta, one of the most affected by the floods that have killed more than 200 people, alongside Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and other officials.



The crowd's anger seemed mostly directed at Sanchez and the head of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazon. "Mazon, resign!" some shouted. "How many deaths?! Out!"



