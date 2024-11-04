News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain deploys 7,500 troops to flood zone
World News
2024-11-04 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Spain deploys 7,500 troops to flood zone
Spain is deploying 7,500 troops to its eastern region hit by devastating floods, the government said on Monday in the face of rising discontent over the response to the catastrophe that has killed at least 217 people.
The army sent about 5,000 soldiers over the weekend to help distribute food and water, clean up streets, and protect shops and properties from looters. A further 2,500 would join them, Defense Minister Margarita Robles told state-owned radio RNE.
A warship carrying 104 marine infantry soldiers as well as trucks with food and water was approaching Valencia port even as a strong hailstorm pummelled Barcelona some 300 km (186 miles) to the north.
Rescue teams on Monday were searching for bodies in underground garages, including a 5,000-car park at Bonaire shopping mall near Valencia airport, as well as river mouths where currents may have deposited bodies.
Fatalities from Spain's worst flash floods in modern history edged higher to 217 on Sunday - almost all of them in the Valencia region and more than 60 in the suburb of Paiporta.
Local residents' anger was focused on late alerts from authorities about the dangers of flooding and a perceived delayed response by emergency services.
On Sunday, some residents in Paiporta slung mud at Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia, chanting: "murderers, murderers!"
Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on Sunday the death toll had stabilised because all victims on the surface had been identified.
The torrential rains on Tuesday and Wednesday caused rivers to swell, engulfing streets and the ground floors of buildings, and sweeping away cars and pieces of masonry in tides of mud.
It was the worst flood-related disaster in Europe in five decades.
Even though rainfalls have continued during the rest of the week, there has been no more major flooding in the area. The weather agency issued a warning on Monday morning for Barcelona as hailstorm and heavy rains hit Spain's second largest city.
Some of Sunday's protesters wore clothing with the symbols of far-right organizations that often stage protests against the leftist government. Robles said extremist groups were taking advantage of the situation for political gains.
Reuters
World News
Spain
Tropps
Floods
Valencia
Next
EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-31
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
World News
2024-10-31
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
0
World News
2024-10-30
Spain floods death toll climbs to 72, rescuers say
World News
2024-10-30
Spain floods death toll climbs to 72, rescuers say
0
World News
2024-11-03
Spain PM, king heckled on visit to flood-hit area: AFP
World News
2024-11-03
Spain PM, king heckled on visit to flood-hit area: AFP
0
World News
2024-11-02
Spain to send extra 10,000 troops, police to flood-hit region: PM
World News
2024-11-02
Spain to send extra 10,000 troops, police to flood-hit region: PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:16
EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine
World News
09:16
EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine
0
World News
03:09
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
World News
03:09
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
0
World News
02:32
Zelenskyy hails Sandu's election win in Moldova, urges 'united Europe'
World News
02:32
Zelenskyy hails Sandu's election win in Moldova, urges 'united Europe'
0
World News
00:13
Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 10
World News
00:13
Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 10
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security Cabinet not informed about Beirut attack in advance
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security Cabinet not informed about Beirut attack in advance
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
German air force to fly out some Beirut embassy staff, dependents
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
German air force to fly out some Beirut embassy staff, dependents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
2
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
3
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
6
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
7
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
8
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More