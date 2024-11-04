News
Russia accuses West of 'blatant interference' in Moldova election
World News
2024-11-04 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia accuses West of 'blatant interference' in Moldova election
Russia on Monday accused the West of "blatant interference" in Moldova's presidential election after pro-EU leader Maia Sandu was reelected in Chisinau.
Moscow's foreign ministry said the vote saw "blatant interference by Western countries" and accused Moldovan authorities of "unprecedented repression towards the (pro-Russian) opposition".
AFP
World News
Russia
Moldova
Maia Sandu
Moscow
