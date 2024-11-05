Sudan paramilitaries kill ten civilians, activists say

2024-11-05
Sudan paramilitaries kill ten civilians, activists say
Sudan paramilitaries kill ten civilians, activists say

Ten civilians were killed in the central Sudanese state of Al-Jazira, pro-democracy activists said on Tuesday, in an attack they blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The Madani Resistance Committee, one of the hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across the country, said the RSF carried out the killings on Monday night in the village of Barborab, about 85 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of the state capital Wad Madani.

World News

Sudan

Paramilitaries

Civilians

Killed

Activists

