Polls close in first six US states, including swing state Georgia

Polling stations closed Tuesday in six U.S. states in the bitterly contested election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump, including in the key battleground of Georgia.



Polling places also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia in a landmark contest that saw tens of millions of Americans cast their ballots early.



U.S. networks projected Trump as the winner in Indiana and Kentucky and Harris as the victor in Vermont.



AFP