Vice President Kamala Harris addressed voters on X, calling them to cast their votes even if the polls closed.



"If you are in line before the polls close, stay in line. It is your right to make your voice heard," she said.

If you are in line before the polls close, stay in line.



It is your right to make your voice heard. If you have any trouble casting your ballot, call our Voter Assistance Hotline: 833-336-8683. pic.twitter.com/Y6KeIDU4lq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2024