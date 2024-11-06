British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his "historic election victory", adding that UK-U.S. special relationship would "continue to prosper."



"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-U.S. special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," he said.





AFP