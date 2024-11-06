Sisi congratulates Trump on winning US presidency

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.



In a post on X, Sisi wrote, "I extend my sincere congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and wish him all success in serving the American people. We look forward to working together to achieve peace, maintain regional stability, and strengthen the strategic partnership between Egypt, the United States, and our friendly peoples."



Reuters