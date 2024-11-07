Harris urges supporters in concession speech to 'keep fighting'

2024-11-06 | 23:58
Harris urges supporters in concession speech to &#39;keep fighting&#39;
Harris urges supporters in concession speech to 'keep fighting'

Defeated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris urged her supporters to "keep fighting" as she publicly acknowledged her loss to Donald Trump for the first time on Wednesday.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say that the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she told supporters.

AFP

