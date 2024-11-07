2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record, says EU monitor

This year is "virtually certain" to be the hottest on record and the first full year above the globally agreed 1.5C warming limit, EU climate monitor Copernicus said Thursday.



Days before nations are due to gather for crunch U.N. climate talks, Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said this "marks a new milestone in global temperature records and should serve as a catalyst to raise ambition for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, COP29".



AFP