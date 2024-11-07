Iran says Trump's win is a chance for US to reassess 'wrong policies'

2024-11-07 | 02:24
Iran says Trump's win is a chance for US to reassess 'wrong policies'

Iran on Thursday called Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election an opportunity for the United States to reassess past mistakes.

"We have very bitter experiences with the policies and approaches of different U.S. governments in the past," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA, adding Trump's win was a chance "to review previous wrong policies."

