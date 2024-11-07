'Crucial moment' for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP

2024-11-07 | 03:31
&#39;Crucial moment&#39; for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP
'Crucial moment' for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP

Mozambique is at a "crucial moment", the African nation's main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane told AFP in an interview ahead of a protest that he has called for later on Thursday.

"I feel that there is a revolutionary atmosphere... that shows that we are on the verge of a unique historical and political transition in the country," said Mondlane, who is currently abroad and said he could not attend the protests due to safety concerns.

