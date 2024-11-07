Blinken to keep working to end Middle East conflict in remainder of term

2024-11-07
Blinken to keep working to end Middle East conflict in remainder of term
0min
Blinken to keep working to end Middle East conflict in remainder of term

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to keep working to end the Gaza and Lebanon wars in his time remaining before handing over to President-elect Donald Trump, the State Department said Thursday.

"We will continue to pursue an end to the war in Gaza, an end to the war in Lebanon, a surge of humanitarian assistance (to Gaza), and that is our duty to pursue those policies right up until noon on January 20 when the president-elect takes office," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.


AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
