News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to pursue trade deal
World News
01-07-2025 | 06:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to pursue trade deal
South Africa has asked for more time to negotiate a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration before his higher tariff regime goes into effect on July 9, Pretoria's trade ministry said on Tuesday.
Trump imposed a 31% tax on U.S. imports from South Africa in April as part of his global "reciprocal" tariffs before pausing their application for 90 days to allow for negotiations.
South Africa aims to secure a trade deal that would exempt some of its key exports from the tariffs, including autos, auto parts, steel, and aluminum. It has offered to buy liquefied natural gas from the United States in exchange.
It is also seeking a maximum tariff application of 10% as a worst-case scenario, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement.
South African officials met with Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa Connie Hamilton in Luanda last week, and learned that the U.S. was developing a template to use for its engagements with African countries, the statement said.
"In view of this development..., African countries, including South Africa, have advocated for the extension of the 90-day deadline to enable countries to prepare their proposed deals in accordance with the new template," it said.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
World News
South Africa
United States
Tariffs
Import
Tax
Next
Kremlin denies US claims that Russia is stalling in Ukraine peace talks
Trump signs memo toughening US policy towards Cuba
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-15
South Africa's president to visit US next week to meet Trump
World News
2025-05-15
South Africa's president to visit US next week to meet Trump
0
World News
2025-05-09
Trump suggests lower 80% China tariff ahead of Geneva trade talks
World News
2025-05-09
Trump suggests lower 80% China tariff ahead of Geneva trade talks
0
World News
2025-04-10
Trump says he would love to make a trade deal with China
World News
2025-04-10
Trump says he would love to make a trade deal with China
0
World News
2025-06-11
US Treasury chief says extension of tariff relief possible for some
World News
2025-06-11
US Treasury chief says extension of tariff relief possible for some
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:33
Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP
World News
08:33
Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP
0
World News
08:30
Kremlin denies US claims that Russia is stalling in Ukraine peace talks
World News
08:30
Kremlin denies US claims that Russia is stalling in Ukraine peace talks
0
World News
06:42
Trump signs memo toughening US policy towards Cuba
World News
06:42
Trump signs memo toughening US policy towards Cuba
0
World News
06:13
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran
World News
06:13
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
0
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion
0
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
One killed in Israel's strike on Sidon-Ghaziyeh road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
One killed in Israel's strike on Sidon-Ghaziyeh road in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
4
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
5
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
7
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
8
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More