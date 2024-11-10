Dutch police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Amsterdam

World News
2024-11-10 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dutch police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Amsterdam
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Dutch police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Amsterdam

Dutch police on Sunday moved in on a group of pro-Palestinian protesters after they staged a demonstration in Amsterdam's city center, despite a court order banning protests, an AFP correspondent saw.

Police in riot gear moved in on the protesters who were chanting slogans and holding up placards at Dam square in the wake of clashes between Israeli football fans and groups of youths on Thursday.


AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Dutch

Police

Arrest

Pro-Palestinian

Demonstrators

Amsterdam

Netherlands

LBCI Next
US warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen: Pentagon
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

Five people hospitalized, 62 arrested after Amsterdam clashes: Police says

LBCI
Middle East News
16:23

Israeli police arrest five individuals during protests for hostage exchange deal: Haaretz reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08

Amsterdam streets turn chaotic: What exactly happened to Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinians?

LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun: Capitol police

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:41

Powerful 5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southern Cuba: USGS

LBCI
World News
10:40

Israel moves forward on deploying Arrow-3 missile defense system in Germany in 2025

LBCI
World News
09:58

Israeli President Herzog to meet with Biden at White House on Tuesday

LBCI
World News
07:37

Kremlin says sees 'positive signals' from Trump on Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:58

Israeli President Herzog to meet with Biden at White House on Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08

Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-20

Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Middle East News
16:38

Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More