Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris
2024-11-10 | 13:18
Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris
Israeli authorities urged Israeli fans to skip Thursday's France-Israel football game in Paris, after violence in Amsterdam following a match between an Israeli team and a local one.
The National Security Council called on Israelis to "avoid attending sports games/cultural events involving Israelis, with an emphasis on the upcoming match of the Israeli national team in Paris," a statement said.
AFP
