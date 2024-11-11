Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken as Gaza deadline nears

2024-11-11 | 10:31
Israel&#39;s strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken as Gaza deadline nears
Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken as Gaza deadline nears

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday in Washington, the State Department said, as a deadline set by Washington to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza nears.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT), according to the department's public schedule, which did not offer further details.

Hopes for a truce in Israel's war in Gaza suffered a setback, with Qatar suspending its role as a mediator in negotiations. Israel separately said on Monday there was progress in talks about a ceasefire in its war in Lebanon.

The U.S. government said in an Oct. 13 letter that Israel had 30 days to take specific steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel's military assault in the last 13 months has displaced nearly the entire population, caused a hunger crisis and led to allegations of genocide at the World Court, which Israel denies.

Since that letter, Blinken has urged Israel to substantially increase humanitarian aid. Earlier this month, he spoke to Dermer and discussed a diplomatic solution in Lebanon as well as ending the war in Gaza, according to the State Department.


Reuters

