Climate action 'will endure' post-Trump, says UN climate chief

Global action on climate change "is robust and will endure" despite the re-election of Donald Trump, who has pledged to withdraw from the Paris agreement, the U.N.'s climate chief said Tuesday.



"Many of you have been reporting on the climate implications of political events in the last weeks. I'll just say this: our process is strong. It's robust, and it will endure," Simon Stiell told reporters at the COP29 talks in Baku.



AFP