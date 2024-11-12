Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state

World News
2024-11-12 | 02:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state

Donald Trump is expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, sources said on Monday, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America's top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.

Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's shortlist for secretary of state, and he has, in past years, advocated for a muscular foreign policy concerning America's geopolitical foes, including China, Iran, and Cuba.

Over the last several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump's views. 

The president-elect accuses past U.S. presidents of leading America into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a more restrained foreign policy.

While the famously mercurial Trump could always change his mind at the last minute, he appeared to have settled on his pick as of Monday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Senator Marco Rubio

Secretary of State

LBCI Next
EU must back Ukraine 'as long as it takes,' says future top diplomat
Climate action 'will endure' post-Trump, says UN climate chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Department says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, Kamala Harris at 226: US networks say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-08

Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States

LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

UN warily awaits Donald Trump's return to power

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:36

Oil, gas 'gift of God,' Azerbaijan president repeats at COP29

LBCI
World News
03:25

EU must back Ukraine 'as long as it takes,' says future top diplomat

LBCI
World News
02:30

Climate action 'will endure' post-Trump, says UN climate chief

LBCI
World News
01:06

Breakaway Georgian region calls emergency security meeting amid protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Taiwanese prosecutors say four individuals questioned in connection with exploding pagers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Hezbollah targets Shraga base north of occupied Acre, northern Israel, with rocket barrage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More