Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state

Donald Trump is expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, sources said on Monday, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America's top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.



Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's shortlist for secretary of state, and he has, in past years, advocated for a muscular foreign policy concerning America's geopolitical foes, including China, Iran, and Cuba.



Over the last several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump's views.



The president-elect accuses past U.S. presidents of leading America into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a more restrained foreign policy.



While the famously mercurial Trump could always change his mind at the last minute, he appeared to have settled on his pick as of Monday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.



Reuters