News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state
World News
2024-11-12 | 02:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state
Donald Trump is expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, sources said on Monday, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America's top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.
Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's shortlist for secretary of state, and he has, in past years, advocated for a muscular foreign policy concerning America's geopolitical foes, including China, Iran, and Cuba.
Over the last several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump's views.
The president-elect accuses past U.S. presidents of leading America into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a more restrained foreign policy.
While the famously mercurial Trump could always change his mind at the last minute, he appeared to have settled on his pick as of Monday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Senator Marco Rubio
Secretary of State
Next
EU must back Ukraine 'as long as it takes,' says future top diplomat
Climate action 'will endure' post-Trump, says UN climate chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-08
US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Department says
World News
2024-11-08
US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Department says
0
World News
2024-11-08
President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, Kamala Harris at 226: US networks say
World News
2024-11-08
President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, Kamala Harris at 226: US networks say
0
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States
0
World News
2024-11-08
UN warily awaits Donald Trump's return to power
World News
2024-11-08
UN warily awaits Donald Trump's return to power
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:36
Oil, gas 'gift of God,' Azerbaijan president repeats at COP29
World News
03:36
Oil, gas 'gift of God,' Azerbaijan president repeats at COP29
0
World News
03:25
EU must back Ukraine 'as long as it takes,' says future top diplomat
World News
03:25
EU must back Ukraine 'as long as it takes,' says future top diplomat
0
World News
02:30
Climate action 'will endure' post-Trump, says UN climate chief
World News
02:30
Climate action 'will endure' post-Trump, says UN climate chief
0
World News
01:06
Breakaway Georgian region calls emergency security meeting amid protests
World News
01:06
Breakaway Georgian region calls emergency security meeting amid protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Taiwanese prosecutors say four individuals questioned in connection with exploding pagers
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Taiwanese prosecutors say four individuals questioned in connection with exploding pagers
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Hezbollah targets Shraga base north of occupied Acre, northern Israel, with rocket barrage
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Hezbollah targets Shraga base north of occupied Acre, northern Israel, with rocket barrage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
2
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
5
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More