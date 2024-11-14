South Korea top court upholds conviction of 'comfort women' activist over embezzlement

South Korea's Supreme Court upheld on Thursday the conviction of the former head of an advocacy group representing victims of Japan's wartime sexual abuse for embezzlement.



It sentenced her to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.



Yoon Mee-hyang was indicted in 2020 on charges of fraud and embezzlement during her time as chief of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, better known as Jungdaehyup.



Reuters