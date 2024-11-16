G7 says Russia sole obstacle to just peace in Ukraine

Russia remains the sole obstacle to a just peace in Ukraine, the G7 said on Saturday, in a statement marking 1,000 days of the Russian invasion.



"Russia remains the only obstacle to a just and durable peace," the Group of Seven industrialised nations, of which Italy holds the rotating presidency, said in a statement in Italian, adding: "We will remain united by Ukraine's side."

AFP