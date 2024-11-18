US Senate to assess measures blocking some weapons sales to Israel

2024-11-18 | 15:58
US Senate to assess measures blocking some weapons sales to Israel

The U.S. Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on legislation that would block arms sales to Israel, backed by lawmakers who say Israel is obstructing aid shipments desperately needed by Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The "resolutions of disapproval" were filed by Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats. Strong bipartisan support for Israel means the resolutions are not expected to pass, but backers hope they will encourage Israel's government and President Joe Biden's administration to do more.

"This war has been conducted almost entirely with American weapons and $18 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars. Israel has dropped U.S.-provided 2,000-pound bombs into crowded neighborhoods, killed hundreds of civilians to take out a handful of Hamas fighters, and made little effort to distinguish between civilians and combatants," Sanders said in a statement.

"These actions are immoral and illegal," he said.

