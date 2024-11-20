Western countries submit new Iran resolution at UN nuclear watchdog: Diplomatic sources tell AFP

Western countries on Wednesday formally submitted a new resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency ahead of its board meeting, diplomatic sources said.



"The text was formally submitted" just before midnight on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told AFP on condition of anonymity, with a second diplomatic source confirming the information.



Earlier Iran's foreign minister warned against submitting the new resolution, saying such a move "will only complicate the matter further."



Western powers are seeking to censure Iran for what they say is poor cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog over its nuclear program.



AFP