Iran-backed militias in Iraq ready to disarm to prevent 'Trump's wrath,' officials tell Reuters

Middle East News
07-04-2025 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran-backed militias in Iraq ready to disarm to prevent &#39;Trump&#39;s wrath,&#39; officials tell Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Iran-backed militias in Iraq ready to disarm to prevent 'Trump's wrath,' officials tell Reuters

Several powerful Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq are prepared to disarm for the first time to avert the threat of an escalating conflict with the U.S. Trump administration, 10 senior commanders and Iraqi officials told Reuters.

The move to defuse tensions follows repeated warnings issued privately by U.S. officials to the Iraqi government since Trump took power in January, according to the sources who include six local commanders of four major militias.

The officials told Baghdad that unless it acted to disband the militias operating on its soil, America could target the groups with airstrikes, the people added.

Izzat al-Shahbndar, a senior Shi'ite Muslim politician close to Iraq's governing alliance, told Reuters that discussions between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and several militia leaders were "very advanced," and the groups were inclined to comply with U.S. calls for disarmament.

"The factions are not acting stubbornly or insisting on continuing in their current form," he said, adding that the groups were "fully aware" they could be targeted by the U.S.

The six militia commanders interviewed in Baghdad and a southern province, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive situation, are from the Kataib Hezbollah, Nujabaa, Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada and Ansarullah al-Awfiyaa groups.

"Trump is ready to take the war with us to worse levels, we know that, and we want to avoid such a bad scenario," said a commander of Kataib Hezbollah, the most powerful Shi'ite militia, who spoke from behind a black face mask and sunglasses.

The commanders said their main ally and patron, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) military force, had given them its blessing to take whatever decisions they deemed necessary to avoid being drawn into a potentially ruinous conflict with the United States and Israel.

Farhad Alaaeldin, Sudani's foreign affair adviser, told Reuters in response to queries about disarmament talks that the prime minister was committed to ensuring all weapons in Iraq were under state control through "constructive dialogue with various national actors."

The two Iraqi security officials said Sudani was pressing for disarmament from all the militias of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which declare their allegiance to Iran's IRGC or Quds Force rather than to Baghdad.

Some groups have already largely evacuated their headquarters and reduced their presences in major cities including Mosul and Anbar since mid-January for fear of being hit by air attacks, according to officials and commanders.

Many commanders have also stepped up their security measures in that time, changing their mobile phones, vehicles and abodes more frequently, they said.

The U.S. State Department said it continued to urge Baghdad to rein in the militias. "These forces must respond to Iraq's commander-in-chief and not to Iran," it added.

An American official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, cautioned that there had been instances in the past when the militias had ceased their attacks because of U.S. pressure, and was sceptical any disarmament would be long-term.

The IRGC declined to comment for this article while the Iranian and Israeli foreign ministries didn't respond to queries.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Iraq

Donald Trump

United States

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

Israel

LBCI Next
Palestinian journalist killed in Israel strike, medics say
From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-14

Syria FM says ready to 'reinforce' cooperation with Iraq against IS

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-16

Iraq wants Iran-backed factions to lay down weapons: FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13

Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

France's Macron meets Egypt leader for Gaza talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22

Palestinian journalist killed in Israel strike, medics say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-16

Pope in message says 'facing period of trial,' body 'weak'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Exclusive interview with US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, on LBCI after the evening news

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Israeli bulldozer raises earth berms on Barakat al-Naqar axis west of Chebaa, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More