France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire

France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that U.S.-led efforts for a truce between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon had created the chance for a lasting ceasefire, and he called on both sides to accept a deal on the table.



“There is a window of opportunity that’s opening for a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon that would allow the return of those displaced, ensure the sovereignty of Lebanon and the security of Israel,” Jean-Noel Barrot told Europe 1 radio.



“I call on all sides with whom we are in close contact to seize this window.”



