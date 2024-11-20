France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire

World News
2024-11-20 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France says window of opportunity &#39;open&#39; for Lebanon ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire

France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that U.S.-led efforts for a truce between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon had created the chance for a lasting ceasefire, and he called on both sides to accept a deal on the table.

“There is a window of opportunity that’s opening for a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon that would allow the return of those displaced, ensure the sovereignty of Lebanon and the security of Israel,” Jean-Noel Barrot told Europe 1 radio.

“I call on all sides with whom we are in close contact to seize this window.” 

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

France

US

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Jean-Noel Barrot

LBCI Next
Russia says captured frontline village in east Ukraine
EU's Josep Borrell embarks on Middle East trip to address regional crises, set to visit Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

LBCI
World News
08:58

ICC sentences Timbuktu police chief to 10 years jail for war crimes

LBCI
World News
08:30

US State Department spokesperson reiterates commitment to diplomatic resolution between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
World News
07:45

UN nuclear chief welcomes Iran's 'concrete step' on uranium stockpile

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-31

Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-04

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More