Feuding groups strike deal to back new EU top team

The European Parliament's main political groups on Wednesday struck a deal to greenlight the EU's new executive team after a week-long standoff threatened to derail the process, officials with the three parties said.



Leaders of the centre-right European People's Party, the centre-left Socialists and Democrats and centrist Renew agreed to back the 27-member team, clearing the way for a parliament confirmation next week and a December start.

AFP