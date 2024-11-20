News
Feuding groups strike deal to back new EU top team
World News
2024-11-20 | 12:34
Feuding groups strike deal to back new EU top team
The European Parliament's main political groups on Wednesday struck a deal to greenlight the EU's new executive team after a week-long standoff threatened to derail the process, officials with the three parties said.
Leaders of the centre-right European People's Party, the centre-left Socialists and Democrats and centrist Renew agreed to back the 27-member team, clearing the way for a parliament confirmation next week and a December start.
AFP
World News
European Parliament
Socialists
Democrats
