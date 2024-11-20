At least 150 people killed in violence in Haitian capital in past week: UN

The latest intensification of violence in Port-au-Prince has left at least 150 people dead since November 11, bringing the total number of deaths in Haiti this year to 4,544, the United Nations said Wednesday.



"The latest upsurge in violence in Haiti's capital is a harbinger of worse to come. The gang violence must be promptly halted. Haiti must not be allowed to descend further into chaos," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP