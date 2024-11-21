News
Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air
World News
2024-11-21 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman received a phone call during a live press briefing on Thursday ordering her not to comment on reports of a ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, video showed.
"Masha," an unknown male voice on the phone said, addressing spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "On the 'Yuzhmash' ballistic missile strike that the Westerners have started talking about, we are not commenting at all," it said, referring to an aerospace manufacturer based in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Missile
War
UK former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86
Previous
