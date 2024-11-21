Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air

World News
2024-11-21 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman received a phone call during a live press briefing on Thursday ordering her not to comment on reports of a ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, video showed.

"Masha," an unknown male voice on the phone said, addressing spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "On the 'Yuzhmash' ballistic missile strike that the Westerners have started talking about, we are not commenting at all," it said, referring to an aerospace manufacturer based in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Missile

War

UK former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-11-17

Blasts shake Ukraine cities, Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile attack

LBCI
World News
2024-11-13

Countrywide air alert in Ukraine as presidency warns of missile attack on Kyiv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:34

UK former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86

LBCI
World News
02:29

EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
01:41

Dollar pulls ahead as markets focus on Trump policies, Fed outlook

LBCI
World News
01:12

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions; higher-than-expected US inventories cap gains.

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-20

Rocket fragments damage building in western Galilee: Israel's Channel 14 says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Bint Jbeil, Chamaa, Khiam, and beyond: Israel pushes deep into South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-18

Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More