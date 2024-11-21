Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman received a phone call during a live press briefing on Thursday ordering her not to comment on reports of a ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, video showed.



"Masha," an unknown male voice on the phone said, addressing spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "On the 'Yuzhmash' ballistic missile strike that the Westerners have started talking about, we are not commenting at all," it said, referring to an aerospace manufacturer based in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.



AFP