Hamas states ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials are 'important step towards justice'

World News
2024-11-21 | 09:09
High views
Hamas states ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials are 'important step towards justice'
0min
Hamas states ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials are 'important step towards justice'

Hamas on Thursday welcomed the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, calling it an "important step towards justice."

"(It's) an important step towards justice and can lead to redress for the victims in general, but it remains limited and symbolic if it is not supported by all means by all countries around the world," Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said in a statement.

AFP
 

