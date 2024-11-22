News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Small island states say COP29 draft deal shows 'contempt'
World News
2024-11-22 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Small island states say COP29 draft deal shows 'contempt'
An alliance of small island nations threatened by rising seas rejected a draft climate finance deal presented at UN COP29 talks on Friday, saying it showed "contempt" for its people.
"We cannot be expected to agree to a text which shows such contempt for our vulnerable people. We will not be placated by a shoddy placebo goal," the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) said in a statement.
AFP
World News
AOSIS
COP29
UN
Next
Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:29
$250 billion proposal at COP29 'unacceptable': Africa group
World News
08:29
$250 billion proposal at COP29 'unacceptable': Africa group
0
World News
2024-11-21
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'
World News
2024-11-21
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'
0
World News
2024-11-11
COP29 must show global climate cooperation 'not down for the count': UN chief
World News
2024-11-11
COP29 must show global climate cooperation 'not down for the count': UN chief
0
World News
2024-11-11
UN COP29 talks centered on climate finance fight open in Baku
World News
2024-11-11
UN COP29 talks centered on climate finance fight open in Baku
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:30
Russian ruble hits lowest level against US dollar since March 2022: Central Bank
World News
09:30
Russian ruble hits lowest level against US dollar since March 2022: Central Bank
0
World News
09:25
Tanzania opposition leader arrested ahead of local polls: Party
World News
09:25
Tanzania opposition leader arrested ahead of local polls: Party
0
World News
08:51
COP29 lead negotiator says still seeking more 'ambitious' finance goal
World News
08:51
COP29 lead negotiator says still seeking more 'ambitious' finance goal
0
World News
08:43
UK government says would comply with 'legal obligations' related to ICC
World News
08:43
UK government says would comply with 'legal obligations' related to ICC
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:07
Israel attacks building in Douris in Baalbek and kills Dar Al-Amal University Hospital director
Lebanon News
13:07
Israel attacks building in Douris in Baalbek and kills Dar Al-Amal University Hospital director
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
2
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Sports News
12:08
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
Sports News
12:08
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
4
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
5
Lebanon News
11:06
Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed
Lebanon News
11:06
Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed
6
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
7
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
8
Middle East News
08:24
Israeli army reveals death of 83 soldiers in ground operations on Lebanon's front
Middle East News
08:24
Israeli army reveals death of 83 soldiers in ground operations on Lebanon's front
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More