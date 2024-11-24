Ukraine's air defense units destroyed more than 10 Russian drones that were targeting Kyiv in an overnight drone attack, Ukraine's military said on Sunday.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the attack, Kyiv's military administration posted on the Telegram messaging app. It said that the information on the full scale of the attack will be released later on Sunday.



"The UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were flying in different directions towards Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. "The air raid alert in the city lasted more than three hours."



Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Kyiv in what sounded like air defense units in operation.



There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.



Reuters