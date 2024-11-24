Russia removes commander in Ukraine for misleading reports, war bloggers say

2024-11-24
Russia removes commander in Ukraine for misleading reports, war bloggers say
Russia removes commander in Ukraine for misleading reports, war bloggers say

Russia has removed a senior general in Ukraine for giving misleading reports about the progress of the war as Defense Minister Andrei Belousov tries to clear out poor  commanders, pro-Russian war bloggers and Russian media said.

Ahead of winter, Russian forces advanced at the fastest rate in Ukraine since the start of the 2022 invasion, though progress was much slower in some areas - particularly around Siversk in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Russian media cited unidentified sources as saying that Colonel General Gennady Anashkin, the commander of the Southern Grouping, had been removed from his command, though there was no official confirmation.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Commander

Ukraine

War

