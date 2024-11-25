US denounces killing of Israeli rabbi in UAE as 'horrific crime'

The White House on Sunday slammed the killing of Israeli rabbi Tzvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates as a "horrific crime," urging that those responsible should be held accountable.



"This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence. It was an assault as well on (the) UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.



AFP