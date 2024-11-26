Russia confirms detaining British fighting for Ukraine

World News
2024-11-26 | 04:14
High views
Russia confirms detaining British fighting for Ukraine
Russia confirms detaining British fighting for Ukraine

Russia said on Tuesday it had detained a British man it captured fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv's offensive into Russia's western Kursk region.

A court in the region said it had on Monday ordered James Scott Rhys Anderson to be remanded in custody, alleging he had "participated in armed hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region."

AFP

World News

Russia

British

Fighter

Ukraine

Kursk

