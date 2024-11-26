News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia confirms detaining British fighting for Ukraine
World News
2024-11-26 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia confirms detaining British fighting for Ukraine
Russia said on Tuesday it had detained a British man it captured fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv's offensive into Russia's western Kursk region.
A court in the region said it had on Monday ordered James Scott Rhys Anderson to be remanded in custody, alleging he had "participated in armed hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region."
AFP
World News
Russia
British
Fighter
Ukraine
Kursk
Next
Ukraine says Russia using landmines to carry out 'genocidal activities'
China says open to 'dialogue' with US after Trump tariff threats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-25
Russian forces capture British man fighting with Ukraine, Russia's RIA reports
World News
2024-11-25
Russian forces capture British man fighting with Ukraine, Russia's RIA reports
0
World News
2024-10-09
Russia says recaptured two Kursk region villages from Ukraine
World News
2024-10-09
Russia says recaptured two Kursk region villages from Ukraine
0
World News
2024-09-20
Russia says it will take back Kursk territory captured by Ukraine in 'timely manner'
World News
2024-09-20
Russia says it will take back Kursk territory captured by Ukraine in 'timely manner'
0
World News
2024-09-18
Russian advance in Kursk region 'stopped': Ukraine official to AFP
World News
2024-09-18
Russian advance in Kursk region 'stopped': Ukraine official to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:12
Ukraine says Russia using landmines to carry out 'genocidal activities'
World News
06:12
Ukraine says Russia using landmines to carry out 'genocidal activities'
0
World News
04:09
China says open to 'dialogue' with US after Trump tariff threats
World News
04:09
China says open to 'dialogue' with US after Trump tariff threats
0
World News
02:56
Ukraine says Russia launched 'record' 188 drones overnight
World News
02:56
Ukraine says Russia launched 'record' 188 drones overnight
0
World News
01:59
South Korea expressed regret to Japan over memorial for mine workers
World News
01:59
South Korea expressed regret to Japan over memorial for mine workers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army claims targeting commander of Hezbollah's operations unit in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army claims targeting commander of Hezbollah's operations unit in Tyre, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-07-25
UNHCR: Boat with 45 refugees capsizes off Yemen's coast
Middle East News
2024-07-25
UNHCR: Boat with 45 refugees capsizes off Yemen's coast
0
World News
01:59
South Korea expressed regret to Japan over memorial for mine workers
World News
01:59
South Korea expressed regret to Japan over memorial for mine workers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18
Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18
Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
3
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
5
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
6
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
8
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More