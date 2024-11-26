Blinken says Lebanon ceasefire talks 'in final stages'

2024-11-26 | 12:21
Blinken says Lebanon ceasefire talks &#39;in final stages&#39;
Blinken says Lebanon ceasefire talks 'in final stages'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon were "in the final stages" and added that a deal could help end the Gaza conflict.

"We're not there yet, but I believe we are in the final stages," Blinken told reporters after a meeting near Rome with G7 counterparts, adding that "by de-escalating tensions in the region, it can also help us to end the conflict in Gaza".

