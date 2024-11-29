Voting starts in Ireland in closely-fought election

Ireland began voting Friday in a closely-fought general election with the incumbent coalition neck-and-neck with opposition party Sinn Fein after a campaign marked by rancour over housing and cost-of-living crises.



Polls opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 2200 GMT as voters choose new members of the 174-seat lower chamber of parliament. Final opinion polling put the three main parties -- centre-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, and the leftist-nationalist Sinn Fein -- each on around 20 percent.



AFP