Beirut
20
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Voting starts in Ireland in closely-fought election
World News
2024-11-29 | 02:17
Voting starts in Ireland in closely-fought election
Ireland began voting Friday in a closely-fought general election with the incumbent coalition neck-and-neck with opposition party Sinn Fein after a campaign marked by rancour over housing and cost-of-living crises.
Polls opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 2200 GMT as voters choose new members of the 174-seat lower chamber of parliament. Final opinion polling put the three main parties -- centre-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, and the leftist-nationalist Sinn Fein -- each on around 20 percent.
AFP
World News
Fine Gael
Fianna Fail
Ireland
Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada
Previous
