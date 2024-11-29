News
Russia waging 'staggeringly reckless' sabotage campaign in Europe, says UK spy chief
World News
2024-11-29 | 06:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia waging 'staggeringly reckless' sabotage campaign in Europe, says UK spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop if Moscow succeeds in reducing Ukraine to a vassal state in its war against Kyiv, the UK's spy chief said on Friday.
"If Putin is allowed to succeed in reducing Ukraine to a vassal state, he will not stop there," Richard Moore said, also denouncing a "staggeringly reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe".
AFP
World News
Russia
Sabotage
Campaign
Europe
UK
