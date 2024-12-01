News
US blames al-Assad's reliance on Russia, Iran for loss of Aleppo control
World News
2024-12-01 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US blames al-Assad's reliance on Russia, Iran for loss of Aleppo control
The United States on Saturday said Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad lost control of Aleppo because of his reliance on Russia and Iran.
Syria's "reliance on Russia and Iran," along with its refusal to move forward with a 2015 peace process outlined by the U.N. Security Council, "created the conditions now unfolding," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.
He added: "At the same time, the United States has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay'at Tahir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
Aleppo
Russia
Iran
