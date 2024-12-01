The United States on Saturday said Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad lost control of Aleppo because of his reliance on Russia and Iran.



Syria's "reliance on Russia and Iran," along with its refusal to move forward with a 2015 peace process outlined by the U.N. Security Council, "created the conditions now unfolding," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.



He added: "At the same time, the United States has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay'at Tahir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization."



AFP