China 'condemns' US over Taiwan president's Hawaii stay

World News
2024-12-01 | 00:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China &#39;condemns&#39; US over Taiwan president&#39;s Hawaii stay
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China 'condemns' US over Taiwan president's Hawaii stay

China said Sunday that it "strongly condemned" the United States "arranging" for Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to stopover in Hawaii, where he was welcomed by the governor of the island state.

"China strongly condemns the U.S.'s arranging for Lai Ching-te's 'stopover' and has lodged serious protests with the U.S.," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

AFP
 

World News

China

United States

Taiwan

Lai Ching-te

Hawaii

LBCI Next
President-elect Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
US blames al-Assad's reliance on Russia, Iran for loss of Aleppo control
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-19

Taiwan condemns China for jailing Hong Kong activists, says 'democracy is not a crime'

LBCI
World News
2024-10-26

China vows 'countermeasures' after $2 bln US arms sale to Taiwan

LBCI
World News
2024-10-21

Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

China deploys fighter jets, warships in Taiwan military drills

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:42

New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate: AFP

LBCI
World News
01:52

We have to 'fight together to prevent war,' Taiwan's president says in US

LBCI
World News
01:08

Romanians begin voting in parliamentary elections: AFP

LBCI
World News
00:58

President-elect Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Jordan's King and UAE President call for "intensified efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Israeli airstrike injures one person in Sidon's Baysarieh in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More