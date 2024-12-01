News
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO invitation necessary for 'survival'
World News
2024-12-01 | 08:27
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO invitation necessary for 'survival'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that an invitation to join the NATO military alliance was needed for his country's survival as it struggles to fight Russian forces.
"An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is necessary for our survival," Zelenskyy said after talks with EU leaders in Kyiv.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
NATO
Military Alliance
Russia
