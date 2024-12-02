German FM warned China over support for Russia in Beijing talks: Berlin

2024-12-02 | 03:14
German FM warned China over support for Russia in Beijing talks: Berlin
German FM warned China over support for Russia in Beijing talks: Berlin

According to her office, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned her Chinese counterpart on Monday that Beijing's support for Russia would "impact" ties.

"Foreign Minister Baerbock emphasized that the increasing Chinese support for Russia's war against Ukraine has an impact on our relations, as core German and European security interests are affected," according to a German foreign ministry spokesperson.

AFP

