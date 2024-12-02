Zelensky urges Germany not to drop support for Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that strong weapons and diplomacy were required to ensure peace, as he urged Germany not to end its support to his country.



"We can only ensure peace through strength, the strength of our weapons, our diplomacy, and our cooperation," Zelensky told a press briefing in Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



He added: "It is fundamental for us that Germany as a leader does not reduce (support) next year, including financial support." Germany is to hold an election in February in which Scholz faces a mounting right wing challenge.



AFP