US says Lebanon 'ceasefire holding' despite incidents

2024-12-02 | 14:08
LBCI
US says Lebanon &#39;ceasefire holding&#39; despite incidents
US says Lebanon 'ceasefire holding' despite incidents

The United States said Monday it believed that a ceasefire was still holding in Lebanon and that it was looking at potential violations.

"The ceasefire is holding," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce, and Israel, in turn, accused Hezbollah of a "serious" breach.

"When we get reports of potential violations, we have a mechanism that we put in place with the government of France to look at those potential violations, determine if they are in fact, violations, and then engage with the parties to ensure that they aren't repeated," Miller said.

AFP
 
 
 

