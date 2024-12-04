UN seeks $47 bn for aid in 2025, warning 'world on fire'

2024-12-04 | 00:07
UN seeks $47 bn for aid in 2025, warning &#39;world on fire&#39;
UN seeks $47 bn for aid in 2025, warning 'world on fire'

The U.N. appealed Wednesday for more than $47.4 billion to provide vital assistance next year to nearly 190 million people worldwide as surging conflicts and the climate crisis drive up needs.

"The world is on fire," the United Nations' new humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, told reporters in Geneva, warning that swelling inequality combined with the convergence of conflict and climate change had created a "perfect storm."

World News

United Nations

Aid

Climate

Crises

Conflicts

