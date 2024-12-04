Kyrgyzstan announces deal with Tajikistan on last contested Central Asian border

2024-12-04 | 05:07
Kyrgyzstan announces deal with Tajikistan on last contested Central Asian border
Kyrgyzstan announces deal with Tajikistan on last contested Central Asian border

On Wednesday, Kyrgyzstan announced a border demarcation deal with neighboring Tajikistan on the last contested frontier in Central Asia, potentially ending years of territorial dispute.

Bishkek's government said Kyrgyz and Tajik delegations had "reached an agreement and fully completed the drawing of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," ordering officials to proceed with demarcation documents.

