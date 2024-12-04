South Korea opposition present Yoon impeachment bill to parliament

South Korea's opposition party formally presented a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol before the country's parliament Thursday, following the failure of his short-lived attempt to declare martial law.



"The Yoon administration attempted to seize control of the National Assembly by deploying approximately 250 elite martial law troops to the parliamentary building," MP Kim Seung-won said in a speech broadcast live, describing it as "an unforgivable crime".



AFP