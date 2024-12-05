French PM Barnier arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation to Macron: AFP

2024-12-05 | 04:17
French PM Barnier arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation to Macron: AFP
French PM Barnier arrives at Elysee Palace to submit resignation to Macron: AFP

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Thursday arrived at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation and that of his government to President Emmanuel Macron after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament the day earlier.

Barnier's convoy pulled into the Elysee just after 0900 GMT for the formality, an AFP correspondent said, with the outgoing premier constitutionally obliged to offer to step down after losing the no-confidence vote.

AFP
 

World News

France

Michel Barnier

Elysee Palace

Emmanuel Macron

