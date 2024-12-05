Natural catastrophes cause estimated $310 bn in economic losses in 2024: Swiss Re says

Natural disasters and catastrophes have caused an estimated $310 billion in economic losses around the world this year, up by six percent from 2023, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said on Thursday.



Insured losses, meanwhile, swelled by 17 percent year-on-year to $135 billion, with devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck the southeast United States in quick succession, pushing up the costs, Swiss Re said in a statement.



AFP